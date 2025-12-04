Eugene Roszman

After a hard fought battle with cancer Eugene went to God on Monday, December 1, 2025 from his home in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Eugene A. Roszman will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, December 5, 2025 at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastors Jon Morris and Betsy Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Visitations will be held on Friday, December 5, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the John Stewart Methodist Church, or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbat-ton.com.

