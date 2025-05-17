Elizabeth Hennessy

CAREY — Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Hennessy, 92, of Carey, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Betty is 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Betty’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Monday in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, with Fr. Tom Merrill, OFM, Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to OLC Schools, 315 Clay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Betty’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

