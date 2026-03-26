Eileen Buckland

CAREY — Eileen M. Buckland, 90, of Findlay, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

A private graveside service will be held in Eileen’s honor in Spring Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eileen’s name to Bridge Hospice, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Christ Lutheran Church or the Dorcas Carey Public Library.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Eileen’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

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