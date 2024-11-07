Dorothy Russell

BUCYRUS — Dorothy P. Russell, 105, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Altercare of Bucyrus, where their staff, with Gentiva Hospice, had taken great care of her for two weeks.

All services will be held at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday and the funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Dave Dissinger officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations are encouraged to be made payable to New Hope Community Church Food Pantry and given though the funeral home.

Memories and photos can be shared on the guestbook of Dorothy’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.

