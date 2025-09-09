Donna Warnecke

Walking free of pain at last, Donna Love Warnecke, 93, of McCutchenville and formerly of Fostoria, left her earthly body at 12:09 a.m. Friday August 29, 2025 at Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital.

Her wish was to continue to help others, even after her last breath, by donating her body to the Ohio State University Department of Anatomy so that others may learn. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Her final place of rest will be at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to TRAUNERO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 214 S. Monroe Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883 (419) 447-3113.

Her family would like to give many thanks to the staff at The Willows for the great care they have provided and for the friends she made with the aides and nurses. To Mercy Tiffin Hospital for helping to make her transition to the other side, smooth and comforting.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fostoria Y.M.C.A. or to the Wyandot County Humane Society.

To send online condolences go to www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

