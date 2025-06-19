Home Obituaries Donna Markey

Donna Markey

Posted on June 19, 2025
Donna L. Markey, age 75, of Upper Sandusky, passed away June 14, 2025, at Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services for Donna Markey will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com. 

