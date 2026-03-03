Donna Gregg

SYCAMORE — Donna L. Gregg, age 93 of rural Sycamore, died at 7:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at home.

A funeral service for Donna is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sycamore United Church of Christ with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

