David Bolenbaugh

ARLINGTON — David “Rex” Bolenbaugh, 80, of Forest, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Tuesday. Burial will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

The family would like to thank everyone at Bridge Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. Jacobus and the nurses were amazing. We would also like to thank Dr. Alsaad and Armes Cancer Center and Dr. Chary and the pulmonary nurses.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rex to the Forest VFW Post No. 1182 or Cancer Patient Services.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

