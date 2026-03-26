Crecencio Guitierrez

Crecencio Valdez Guitierrez, of Marion, died Friday, March 21, 2026, in Marion. He was 65.

A funeral service is 5 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, with Father Daniel Colby officiating. Immediately following the funeral, the family will have a time of visitation until 8 p.m.

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