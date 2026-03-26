Crecencio Guitierrez Posted on March 26, 2026 0 Crecencio Valdez Guitierrez, of Marion, died Friday, March 21, 2026, in Marion. He was 65. A funeral service is 5 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, with Father Daniel Colby officiating. Immediately following the funeral, the family will have a time of visitation until 8 p.m. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription