Clifford Lanker

CAREY — Clifford Ray “Cliff” Lanker, 70, of Carey passed away Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center after a short illness.

A time to gather and celebrate Cliff’s life is from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 7 with an Eagles Service at 7 p.m. at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

A special thanks to Dwayne Lanker for helping care for Cliff over the last several years and the staff of Bridge Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cliff’s honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Cliff’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

