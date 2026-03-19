Chris Richman

Chris Allen Richman, age 66, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, March 16, 2026, at The Heritage Nursing Home in Findlay, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library in care of Bringman-Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared at www.BringmanClark.com.

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