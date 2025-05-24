Cathy J. Abbott, age 76, of Nevada, passed away at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

A funeral service for Cathy Abbott is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Brian Spangler and John Kibbler. Visitations for Cathy Abbott are from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour before the service on Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions may be made to No One Fights Alone and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

