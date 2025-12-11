Carol Lee Robertson, age 76, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at her home in Harpster.

A funeral service for Carol Robertson is 12 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor David Barth. Burial will follow at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pitt Township Volunteer Fire Department or the Wyandot County Council on Aging, and can be sent to Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

