Brittany Vent

Brittany A. Vent, a cherished soul whose love for life touched those around her, passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2025, at the Wyandot County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after bravely battling brain cancer.

She was born Aug. 14, 1995, in Upper Sandusky.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Chapel, Kirby, with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Kirby. Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a prayer services at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky FFA, St. Mary’s Cemetery or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark to share a memory or leave a condolence.

