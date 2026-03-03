Brian Janes

Brian Lee Janes, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton to assist the family with funeral expenses, and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

