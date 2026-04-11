Brenda Kay (Seiter) Bosley, of Morral, died April 9, 2026, at OSU Hospice with family and friends by her side. She was 71.

Funeral services for Brenda Bosley are 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastors Cory Prosowski and Dennis Burns officiating. Visitations is 3-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home

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