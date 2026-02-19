Boog Fredritz

Screenshot

CAREY — Boog (Harold) Fredritz, 68, of McCutchenville, passed away Feb. 15, 2026, after a two-year battle against melanoma.

Visitation for Boog is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. Boog’s celebration of life service is 11 a.m Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 116 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316, with the Rev Edward Hunker, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Boog’s honor to the Roger Fredritz Memorial Scholarship c/o the funeral home or at any Wesbanco Bank.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Boog’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

