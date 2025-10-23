Bert Adams

Bert J. Adams, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Memorial Hospital, in Marysville.

Funeral services are noon Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon the day of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Center in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

