Basil Duncan

Basil A. Duncan Jr., age 65, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

There will be a visitation celebrating the life of Basil from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, followed by a private burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society, and may be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbat-ton.com.

