Anna Dilley

FOREST — Anna Mae Dilley, age 99, of (Patterson) Forest, entered her eternal life at 8:55 a.m. Oct. 25, 2025, at Westbrook Assisted Living under Wyandot Memorial Hospice.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Thacker officiating. Interment will be in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. before the time of services Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Patterson United Methodist Church, Wyandot Memorial Hospice, Wyandot Memorial Hospital oncology or the Forest Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!