Alice Louise (Mosman) King, age 92, passed away at 2:18 p.m. Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Alice King is 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon. Visitation is from 9–11 a.m. Thursday before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevada Lutheran Church or Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

