Wynford hires Guinther for basketball

By BRIAN HEMMINGER

City editor

BUCYRUS — The Wynford Local Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of a new varsity boys basketball coach during its regular meeting Monday.

Adam Guinther was given a supplemental contract as the new boys varsity basketball coach for the 2024-25 school year. He played high school basketball at River Valley and previously coached at Marion Catholic from 1996-1999. He has spent time officiating basketball since then.

Guinther replaces Mike Smith, who coached Wynford from 2021-24. Smith’s contract was not renewed following the 2023-24 season, in which Wynford had a 13-10 record and finished sixth in a competitive Northern 10 Athletic Conference with a 6-8 N10 record. The Royals also had a 13-10 record in the 2022-23 season.

Also at the meeting, the board recognized the Wynford varsity baseball team, along with coach Tom Smith, for winning the district championship and advancing to the regionals during the 2024 season.

In the treasurer’s agenda, the board approved:

— Appropriation modifications for May and June 2024.

— Fiscal year 2025 temporary appropriations.

— Creating funds for advertising, the class of 2028, the class of 2030 Washington, D.C., trip, an early childhood grant, a special education grant and an academic enrichment grant.

In the personnel agenda, the board approved:

— A supplemental contract for Melissa Pope as assistant cross country coach for the 2024-25 school year.

— Compensating Marisol Ulmer at her current hourly rate up to 40 hours during summer 2024 for summer library hours.

— The resignation of Emily Montgomery as middle school intervention specialist effective at the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year.

— The resignation of Tyler Turek as intervention specialist effective June 6.

— The resignation of Traci Coffman of 50% of her position for the 2024-25 school year and the voluntary transfer of Coffman from full-time fourth grade teacher to half day fourth and fifth grade teacher for the 2024-25 school year.

— The retirement of Paul Stahl as full-time bus driver effective May 27.

— A 3% increase in salary for Susan Bryson, technology lab aide, for the 2024-25 school year.

In the operational agenda, the board approved:

— The second reading of policies on student records.

— A resolution to proceed with a renewal operating levy for a period of three years.

— Compensating Nichole Crockett at her current contracted hourly rate with the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center for teachers’ aide services and to provide supervision at Camp Nuhop retroactive to May 20 and 21.

— The second semester bullying report for 2023-24.

— An agreement with Tams, a Concord theatrical company, for performance rights for the 2025 spring musical.

— An agreement with Ashland University STUNT for summer stunt camp for the Wynford cheerleaders.

— Building usage form effective immediately with new reservations.

— Purchase orders to Great Minds PBC for the Wit & Wisdom curriculum for Wynford Elementary.

— A purchase order to Curriculum Associates LLC to purchase access to I-Ready for Wynford Elementary School.

— A purchase order to NE Ohio Network for Educational Technology to purchase replacement Google chromebooks.

— A lease agreement with Perry ProTECH for copiers.

— An agreement with the Ohio Department of Education for Ohio USDA child nutrition programs.

— A fiscal year 2025 foundation agreement with the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

— A $944 donation from Nevada Community Church for unpaid fees for students in the class of 2024.

— A $20 anonymous donation to cover unpaid student lunch account balances.

— An agreement with LearnWell retroactive to May 17 for one Wynford resident student.

— Substitute teacher listings and substitute teachers’ aide listings with the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center and North Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

— The class of 2029 trip to Washington, D.C., from May 19-22, 2025.

— The appointment of a delegate and alternate delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference to be held November 2025.

— A board resolution of impracticality to transport students and offer parents and guardians payment in lieu of transportation for the 2024-25 school year for three Wynford resident families.

— A resolution to establish the requirement for employment of substitute teachers.

— The 2024-25 Wynford Middle/High School student handbook.

— A resolution authorizing the Ohio School Board Association to make recommended policy changes in light of HB33 legislative changes impacting the Ohio Department of Education.

— Overnight trips for the varsity girls basketball team to camp at Michigan State from June 25-27, high school girls basketball at Eastern Ohio Basketball Camp from June 19-21 and middle school girls basketball at Eastern Ohio Basketball Camp from June 23-25.