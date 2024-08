Oliver Stewart, 7, an elementary student in the Tiffin City School District, fires a pie at a brave volunteer Sunday at the Back 2 School Blitz event in downtown Wharton. Wharton had a little bit of everything including free cotton candy, hot dogs, dunk tanks, a petting zoo, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, fire trucks from the Wharton Fire Department, several inflatables and more.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger