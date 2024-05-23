Mohawk hires Sprang as new superintendent

Andrew Sprang

SYCAMORE — The Mohawk Local Schools Board of Education recently made a decision about the district’s new superintendent.

During a special meeting May 4, the board voted unanimously to issue a three-year contract to Andrew Sprang as superintendent of Mohawk Local Schools from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2027.

Sprang previously served as the superintendent of Fostoria City Schools for the past 23 years.

“Mohawk’s view and belief in growing kids each and every day really fits with the fundamental believes as to why I became an educator in the first place,” Sprang shared in a statement. “Being able to work and support those efforts is something I am truly looking forward to.”

Sprang also was hired for consulting services to the district from June 1 to July 31.

Sprang replaces current Mohawk Superintendent Jeff Holbrook, who stepped down to take a position with the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

During the board of education meeting Wednesday, the board reviewed an overnight trip proposal from Mohawk boys basketball coach Paul Dunn, leaving from June 16 and returning June 18. The trip was approved.

The board also discussed the 2024-25 athletic handbook, elementary school student handbook, junior high/high school student handbook and the technology handbook.

Mohawk High School Principal Robert Chevalier said seniors had their last day walk-through Monday and graduation is Sunday. The last day for Mohawk students is today.

Mohawk Elementary Principal Brooke Bowlin reported preschool is full for next year. She thanked the Mohawk PTO for a movie trip, which had over 400 students in attendance. Mohawk staff will be recognized with a breakfast Friday.

Mohawk treasurer Rhonda Feasel presented the five-year forecast. The district had a projected gain of $483,181 for the current fiscal year after $14,035,529 projected revenue and $13,552,348 projected expenditures from the general fund. The district is expected to have a revenue surplus from 2025-28 as long as renewal levies are passed by the public.

In the financial agenda, the board approved the five-year forecast and its corresponding assumptions.

In the business agenda, the board approved:

— An agreement with Mercy Health Occupational Health Services for bus/van driver physicals through April 2025.

— Job descriptions for cafeteria staff, bus aide and assistant building principal.

— Van driver salary schedules for the 2024-25 and the 2025-26 school years.

— The sale of school buses for the reason of obsolescence and/or no longer contributing to the educational program. The estimated value of the buses are $300 and $1,000.

— The disposal of rubber playground mulch for the reason of obsolescence and/or no longer contributing to the educational program. The estimated value of the mulch is $2,000.

— An agreement with Garmann Miller for master planning services.

— Reviewing the initial reading, as advised by NEOLA and recommended by the superintendent, of policies on public comment at board meetings, summer school and special education.

— Entering into an agreement with the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center for the purpose of providing special education services for the period from July 1 through June 30, 2025, at an estimated cost of $428,327.52.

— A contract with Julian & Grube Inc. to prepare cash-basis financial statements The estimated cost is $2,600 per cost reporting period.

— The annual lunch report for the 2023-2024 school year.

— The sale of the 1:1 devices to each graduate of the Class of 2024, for the buyout price of 1 cent each.

— The 2024-25 hourly rate of $42 for a part-time speech therapist.

— A request of the Mohawk Soccer Club for usage of the Mohawk name and school colors as presented in a proposal.

— An agreement between the Seneca County General Health District and Mohawk Local Schools, for school nurse service, for the 2024-25 school year, in the amount of $54,390.00 for 1,480 hours at $36.75 per hour.

— A quotation from Midstates Recreation for the playground safety surface for a total cost of $102,354.

— An agreement with Wyandot Memorial Hospital for bus/van driver physicals for the 2024-25 school year.

In the personnel agenda, the board approved:

— The resignation of Wendy Shellhouse, bus aide, effective March 19; and assistant musical, effective April 30.

— Issuing one-year substitute contracts to Vicki Parker, substitute aide; Diane Stucky, substitute custodian, bus driver and cafeteria worker; and Michael Haynes, substitute custodian, for the 2023-24 school year.

— A contract with Jeff Hosler, on board instructor, as a classified employee for the 2023-24 school year.

— Supplemental contracts to Paul Dunn and Colleen Gase as summer school instructors for the 2023-24 school year.

— Aaron Ekleberry as volunteer track coach and Bret Hannam as volunteer baseball coach for the 2023-24 school year.

— Classified employees Beth Thiery, bus driver; Hosler, on board instructor, and Diane Stucky, bus driver and cafeteria worker, for the 2024-25 school year.

— Issuing contracts to certified employees.

— Issuing supplemental contracts to Clara Adelsperger, assistant volleyball coach; Colleen Mullholand and Julie Ekleberry, fall fieldhouse managers (50%); Eric Hoover, fall gym manager; Bo Trusty, assistant football coach; and Sarah Wollf, junior high volleyball coach, for the 2024-25 school year:

— Issuing one-year substitute contracts for the 2024-25 school year:

— Family Medical Leave for John Oney beginning April 19 and ending June 1; and Jan Brickner beginning on or around May 28 ending on or around June 25.

The board accepted a donation from the Mohawk Music Boosters to the high school for $2,551.50 and a donation from The Mohawk Historical Society to the Mohawk High School National Honor Society for $506.25.