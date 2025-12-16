Landversicht pleased with response to gas leak event

By LONNIE McMILLAN Sports editor

Upper Sandusky High School handled a recent gas leak situation very well, Superintendent Eric Landversicht said during Monday evening’s school board meeting.

On Dec. 4, a gas detector went off indicating a leak in a science lab. Students from nearby classrooms were evacuated immediately, and eventually the rest of the building was also, with classes canceled for the rest of the day.

Students who drive themselves to school were allowed to go home, while other students had to walk to First Lutheran Church. From there, parents could come pick them up or grant them permission to walk home. A few students who were having trouble contacting a parent had to stay there a little longer than others, Landversicht said, but eventually all students went home.

“Everything went really well,” he said, noting that it was an event the district had not specifi-cally been able to prepare for and that he was out of the building at the time.

The leak was very minor and resolved quickly, and Landversicht said if a similar situation ever occurs again, he may first evacuate students to the gym before dismissing for the day.

In other news, Landversicht shared standards for both cold temperatures and road conditions that he uses to determine delays and cancelations.

Typically, he said school is at least delayed for temperatures of minus 10 or below because it can be dangerous for students if a bus was to break down or for students who walk to school, many of them who do not dress appropriately.

When checking road conditions, Landversicht said he “drives like a teenager” and tries to get his vehicle to fishtail.

Additionally, he consults with the Wyandot County Highway Garage, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and other area superintendents. He does not always make the same decisions as others but gets a feel for what they have found.

In other news, Landversicht said his has worked with an Educational Service Center consultant who has broken down how the district did on each question on the state English achievement tests last year. With that information, the district can learn focus areas.

Landversicht recognized outgoing board members Lisa Thiel and Patti Spiegel, whose term expires at the end of the year.

“It at times can be the most thankless job in the world, but you made a difference,” he said.

The district received a $6,000 safety grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office but has not made a plan yet for using the money, Landversicht said. He also noted the district is working with Upper Sandusky on a Safe Routes to School grant the city received. A bus safety grant application is pending.

Friday is the end of the second quarter, Landversicht said, and he noted that illness has been on the rise, including among teachers.

During the meeting, the board approved:

— Setting the January organizational board meeting for 5:45 p.m. Jan. 12, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.

— Appointing Beth Richman as president pro team for the organizational meeting.

— LearnWell to provide educational services for a hospitalized student.

— Using two calamity days for current kindergarten stu- dents on April 30 and May 1, 2026, while teachers participate in screening for new kindergarten students and registration for the 2026-27 school year.

— The eighth grade overnight trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., from Oct. 27-30, 2026.

— The retirement resignation of special education aide Shawn Paul, effective March 1, 2026.

— A supplemental contract for Julia Massara, Upper Sandusky High School musical director.

— Buffy Reinhart and Hannah Frey as certified substitutes.

— Alana McCann, classroom; and Jason Heilman, athletic, as volunteers.

— Two-hour delays for the high school for spring end course exams April 8, 9, 22, 23, 28 and 29.

— Accepting monetary donations from Mindy Taylor to boys basketball, from Fort 88 LLC to the USHS drama department, from the Wyandot County Community Foundation to Right to Read Week, and from Jim and Carol Minehart to the Gettysburg/Washington trip.

An executive session to discuss a personnel matter was held at the end of the meeting with no action following.