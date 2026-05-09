DC-U and Kenton Times enter new chapter alongside CherryRoad Media

The Daily Chief-Union and The Kenton Times have entered a new chapter in itheir long history, with CherryRoad Media acquiring these two newspaper titles, effective May 1.

The Daily Chief-Union and The Kenton Times were previously published by the Ray Barnes newspaper family. The two newspapers have been owned by the Ray Barnes newspaper family serving their readers and advertisers for 82 years in Kenton and 55 years in Upper Sandusky.

With this purchase CherryRoad Media’s holdings increase to 10 publications in Ohio. The company also publishes newspapers in and serves the communities of Delphos, Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam County, Monroe County, Madison County, the SE Messenger (SE Columbus area) and the SW Messenger (SW Columbus area). In total, CherryRoad Media owns over 100 newspapers in 19 states.

CherryRoad Media is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, but its commitment is firmly rooted in local communities. Since entering the newspaper industry in 2020, CherryRoad has acquired and supported com-munity newspapers across the country with a focus on pre-serving local journalism, strengthening newsroom operations and ensuring that small towns continue to have trusted sources of information.

“We are happy to have been able to arrive at a solution that keeps local newspapers in these communities,” said Jeremy Gulban, CEO of CherryRoad Media. ”This is a good step, but we need help from the communities to sup-port us with subscriptions and advertising to make this work.

“Community newspapers are essential to civic life and local democracy. Our goal is patient, responsible ownership supporting strong local reporting and building sustainable operations so papers like these can continue serving their communities for generations.”

Readers can expect continuity in coverage and a continued focus on Kenton and Upper Sandusky. CherryRoad’s goal is to build on The Kenton Times and The Daily Chief-Union’s legacy while strengthening the paper’s ability to serve the community today and in the future.

“Local voices, local stories and local accountability remain at the heart of these newspapers, and that will not change,” Gulban said.