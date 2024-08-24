Battle of the Badges is today

SYCAMORE — Four groups of first responders based out of Wyandot County will wage war in a charity softball game spectacular today at Legion Field in Sycamore.

Upper Sandusky Police and Fire will take on the Mohawk Fire and Rescue District at 1 p.m. in a semifinal matchup. At 3 p.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office will take on Carey Police and Fire.

The losers will take each other on at 6 p.m. in the consolation game and the championship match will begin at 8 p.m.

Former Upper Sandusky Mayor Scott Washburn and Bert Dible will be behind the microphone egging each player on and all proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital oncology department.