St. Peter Fest parade

The local Knights of Columbus along with area scout organizations carried the colors to kick off the St. Peter Festival parade Sunday afternoon in Upper Sandusky. The parade featured the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Upper Sandusky Fire Department, St. Peter School students, Our Lady of Consolation students and representatives from a variety of businesses and organizations. The festival featured food, live music, inflatables and more until ending at 9 p.m. Sunday evening.





