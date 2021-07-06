Thomas Fox

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas E. Fox

SYCAMORE — Thomas E. Fox, age 56, of 407 S. Sycamore Ave., Sycamore, died at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at The Ohio State University James Cancer Center, Columbus.

A funeral service for Tom is 10 a.m. Thursday at the Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to “No One Fights Alone” or Local 69, Sycamore, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

