Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Robert Allan Wilt, 72, of Tiffin, died at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

A walk-through visitation for family and friends is 3-7 p.m. July 9 at the Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, OH 44883. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay respects and exit without lingering. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

For out-of-town flower orders, to offer condolences to the family, or to view the celebration of life video, visit www.traunerofuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!