Obit Joy McCombs

Joy P. McCombs, age 92, of Galion, passed away peacefully at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Avita Galion Hospital, surrounded by her family. She is now home with Jesus, her Lord and Savior.

A funeral service for Joy P. McCombs is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Iberia United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church and one hour before the service time Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boy’s Town, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Joy was born June 15, 1929, in Crawford County, to Foster and Helen (Jury) McBride, both of whom are deceased. She married Earl McCombs on March 11, 1951. He passed away May 22, 2014.

She is survived by four sons, David (Jenny) McCombs, Mount Gilead; Douglas (Rhonda) McCombs, Nevada; Duane (Robin) McCombs, Bucyrus; and Dana McCombs, Galion; along with nine grandchildren, Jared McCombs, Adam McCombs, Zach (Brooke) Daniels, Jessica McCombs, Nathan (Teresa) McCombs, Nicholas McCombs, Whitney (Brandon) Estep, Brooke (Clint) Cooper and Madden Rosser; and eight great-grandchildren, Caiden and Briston McCombs, Nora Quinn Daniels, Gabriel and Michael McCombs, Cameron and Aubrey Cooper, Sawyer McCombs; and a soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter, Sailor Estep. Joy also is survived by a sister-in-law, Lucille McBride, Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace McCombs; and two brothers, Jury and Dwight McBride.

She was a 1947 graduate of Mount Zion High School, and was a strong woman of faith, being a member for over 60 years with the Iberia United Methodist Church, where she served as a church board member and treasurer, along with helping with church dinners and other social events.

Joy also was a member of the United Methodist Women and Tots and Toddlers Mothers Club, and was a volunteer for many years with the Morrow County Red Cross.

Joy was a homemaker, and will be remembered for her love of cooking and baking. Her family was especially fond of her oatmeal cookies.

She found great pleasure in taking care of her family through the years, including caring for her mother and mother-in-law in her home. She and her husband spent many years supporting their sons and grandchildren in their many sports activities. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was everything to her.

