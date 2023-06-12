Myrtle Mahan Posted on June 12, 2023 0 FOREST — Myrtle Irene Mahan, of Forest, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home. She was 95. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription