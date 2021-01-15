Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MANSFIELD — Diana Kent Thiel passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in her home in Primrose Assisted Living with her family. She was 87.

Diana’s family held graveside services Friday in Fairview Cemetery, with Pastor TJ Waters officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Diana’s family and encourages friends and family to share a fond memory or a message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

