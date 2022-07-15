Celebration planned at Sycamore UMC for repaired gazebo

SYCAMORE — Sycamore United Methodist Church will host an outside dedication service for the renovated Sycamore gazebo at 10 a.m. Sunday. All are cordially welcomed to attend.

Pastor Amy Vittorio will be presiding. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating.

The project is the result of the hard work of Sycamore Gazebo Preservation Committee, which is comprised of representatives from the Mohawk Historical Society, Mohawk 60-Plus Club, Sycamore Lions Club, Sycamore United Methodist Church and the Mohawk Community Service Club.