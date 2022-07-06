35 active COVID cases reported Tuesday in Wyandot County

On Tuesday, Wyandot County Public Health reported 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Wyandot County. Of those cases, 12 were unvaccinated and 23 were vaccinated. One person is currently hospitalized for COVID-19. The person hospitalized is unvaccinated.

The cumulative case count since March 2020 is 5,579. This includes 3,961 lab-confirmed cases and 1,618 probable cases. Of the reported individuals, there have been 331 hospitilizations, 105 deaths, and 5,468 individuals have been released from isolation.

Current active cases and end of isolation numbers are reported using the 10-day end of isolation guidelines per the CDC’s current end of isolation recommendations. These numbers differe from state-reported numbers, which are based on a 21-day recovery period.

Open COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering Moderna are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Wyandot County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,848,453 confirmed and probable cases, 119,239 hospitalizations, and 38,852 Ohio resident deaths.

For additional statewide case information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.