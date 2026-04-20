Garrett Hall drives in 6 runs, earns 5th win

CAREY — New Riegel scored five times in the third inning to take the lead, but it did not last long as Carey took a 16-6 run-rule nonconference baseball victory Saturday morning at Carey.

Down 5-4, the Blue Devils (9-2) answered with eight runs in the bottom of the third and then four runs in the fourth inning.

Garrett Hall had a huge day at the plate with three hits, including a double, and six RBIs. Tyler Rossel singled, doubled and scored a run, and Louis Watkins singled, doubled and scored three times. Bostyn Ritter had a hit and scored four times.

Hall (5-0) picked up his fifth win on the mound already this season, giving up one run on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings of relief. David Hall started and gave up five runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Quinn Allison had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Jackets (4-4). Aaron Hohman singled and scored twice.

Blake Moes was the losing pitcher, giving up six runs (five earned) on two hits and three walks in 2/3 inning of relief.

Carey plays at 5 p.m. today at Buckeye Central.

Score by innings

New Riegel 005 01 — 6 6 3

Carey 138 4x — 16 11 0

WP: G. Hall (5-0); LP: Moes.

2B: G. Hall (C), Watkins (C), Rossell (C), Puckett (C).