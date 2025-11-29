Thomas Kinley

Thomas E. Kinley, age 56, of Carey, died Nov. 24, 2025, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born Dec. 6, 1968, in Upper Sandusky, to the late G. Earl and Jane E. (Rall) Kinley. Tom married Donna (VanDorn) Shane, and they later divorced.

He is survived by his son, Dalton (Andrea Cole) Kinley, Crestline; daughter Logan (Kardell) Jackson, Kent; and son Robert Kinley, Westlake; a granddaughter, Kallie Jackson; siblings Daniel Kinley, Upper Sandusky; Theresa (Scott) Gillfillan, Mount Victory; David Kinley, Upper Sandusky; Angela (Larry) Franz, Swanton; Patricia “Honey” (Jeff) Willson, Nevada; Patrick Kinley, Upper Sandusky; and Rebecca (Steve) Howard, Upper Sandusky; sister-in-law Kristy Kinley Schone, Buckeye Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded death by a brother, Michael “Strutter” Kinley.

Tom was a 1987 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, a member of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church and K of C No. 2050.

He was employed as a metal fabricator at Vaughn Industries.

He enjoyed motorcycles and visiting friends in Tennessee.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church with Friar Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Wintersteller officiating. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a Catholic prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Memorial contributions are to St. Peter Catholic School in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

