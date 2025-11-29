Marcile Moore

SYCAMORE — Marcile K. Moore, age 98, formerly of Sycamore, died at 5:30 m., Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, at The Willows, Tiffin.

Funeral services for Marcile are 1 p.m. Monday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sycamore United Church of Christ or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

