Loren H. Dillon, age 92, of Westerville and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

A funeral service for Loren Dillon is 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at First Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by the Rev. Doug Warburton. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Community Library and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

