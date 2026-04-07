Lloyd Wynkoop

Lloyd J. “Koop” Wynkoop, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, April 3, 2026, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

Services for Lloyd J. “Koop” Wynkoop will be private.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

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