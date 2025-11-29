Jon Zimmerman

Jon C. Zimmerman, 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Nov. 25, 2025, in Findlay under the compassionate care of Bridge Hospice. He was born April 1, 1936, in Upper Sandusky to Carl and Madeline (Rowe) Zimmerman.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s or Nationwide Children’s Nephrology Department, Columbus, the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

