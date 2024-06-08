Charles Allen “Al” Newell, a lifelong resident of Upper Sandusky, passed away June 6, 2024. He had been at the Wyandot County Home for about a week and was just a couple months shy of his 90th birthday.

Per Al’s request, there will be no public visitation services. A private, graveside family gathering will be held following the cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Wyandot County Rod and Gun Club, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or an organization of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!