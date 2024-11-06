Church bulletins

Emanuel United Church of Christ

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Bible study.

Nov. 17, Operation Christmas Child shoebox due date.

Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic parish

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus memorial service.

Sunday, 7 p.m., Upper Sandusky concert choir at Upper church.

Nov. 18, 6 p.m. deep cleaning Kirby Chapel.

Nov. 25, 6 p.m., deep cleaning, Upper Sandusky church.

Trinity United Church of Christ, Upper Sandusky

Sunday, Heritage Sunday and All Saints Day celebration honoring all 50-plus members.

Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., consistory meeting; 7:30 p.m., financial committee meeting.

Dec. 8, 11 a.m., congregational meeting to elect new consistory members.

Caring and sharing for November is canned fruits and vegetables and can be placed in the basket at the back of the church. Peanut butter and jelly, toilet paper, Kleenex and tooth paste are always in demand and can be brought any time.

