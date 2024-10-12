Doing her part

After already donating over $1,000 to Open Door Resource Center through her annual lemonade stand earlier this summer, Upper Sandusky senior Natalie Shuck chose to aid Open Door with her National Honor Society project after finding out the nonprofit was in dire need of emergency funding to help keep its doors open. She visited local businesses gathering donations of gift cards and merchandise to create gift baskets she then sold raffle tickets to win. All in all, Shuck was able to donate an additional $935 to Open Door. Open Door has its annual Chocolate Walk fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Open Door or the Wyandot Chamber of Commerce. Tickets also can be purchased through venmo at www.venmo.com/u/opendoor. A ticket comes with a map of participating local businesses and organizations that will hand out a chocolate treat to each participant in the walk. Proceeds benefit the work Open Door does for Wyandot County families.

Daily Chief-Union/Brian Hemminger