Dunn, Dible take top honors

Matching the Northern 10 Athletic Conference’s vote, the All-Daily Chief-Union team named Mohawk’s Paul Dunn and Upper Sandusky’s Jevon Dible as coach and player of the year, respectively.

Dunn also earned Division IV District 6 honors as coach of the year. He led the Warriors to the most wins in school history with 19 — four more than the previous record of 15. Mohawk, which had never won a district game before, not only won in the semifinals but also in the championship game to advance to regionals for the first time before losing to state-bound Pandora-Gilboa. Mohawk was 19-7 overall and 12-4 in the N10 for a third-place finish. The Warriors improved from 10-15 last year.

Similarly, Dible also was top honoree in District 6 in Division III. The senior guard earned special mention All-Ohio and earned first-team honors in the Northwest District. He led the N10 champion Rams in scoring (15.3 points per game), rebounding (6.4), assists (3.9) and steals (2.5). He shot 45.9 percent overall, including 34.6 percent on 3-pointers, and made 69.9 percent of his free throws.

The All-DC-U team is selected by a vote of coaches from Carey, Mohawk, Riverdale, Upper Sandusky and Wynford, as well as DC-U sports writers.

Joining Dible on the All-DC-U first team are Mohawk’s Zach Hayman, Wynford’s Josh Crall, Upper Sandusky’s Mason Vent and Carey’s Hayden Stone.

Hayman, a junior guard, averaged 17.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and an area-best 3.2 steals per game. He shot 50.3 percent on 2-pointers, 28.0 percent on 3-pointers and 60.3 percent on free throws.

Crall, a sophomore guard, was an All-Ohio special mention pick who led the area in scoring at 19.6 points per game and also had averages of 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 53.0 percent on 2-pointers, 35.2 percent on 3-pointers and 75.9 percent on free throws.

Vent, a sophomore forward, averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game shot 44.5 percent on 2-pointers, 37.6 percent on 3-pointers and 71.4 percent on free throws.

Stone, a sophomore forward, was the area’s leading rebounder (10.3 per game) and shot blocker (2.3 per game) and averaged 13.9 points, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He shot 55.6 percent on 2-pointers.

Voted to the All-DC-U second team were Carey’s Cody Luzader and Trey Bame, Upper Sandusky’s Evan Young, Riverdale’s Alec Loveridge and Mohawk’s Keith Jenkins.

Luzader, a senior guard, averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game and shot 41.4 percent on 2-pointers, 36.4 percent on 3-pointers and 79.7 percent on free throws.

Bame, a senior guard, had averages of 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 58.0 percent on 2-pointers, 36.5 percent on 3-pointers and 75.6 percent at the foul line.

Young, a sophomore guard, was the top free-throw shooter in the area at 82.6 percent. He averaged 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game and shot 68.1 percent on 2-pointers and 27.1 percent on 3-pointers.

Loveridge, a junior guard, finished the year with averages of 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent on 2-pointers, 38.1 percent on 3-pointers and 66.7 percent on free throws.

Jenkins, a junior guard, averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game and shot 43.3 percent on 2-pointers, 31.0 percent on 3-pointers and 69.2 percent on free throws.

Earning All-DC-U honorable mention for receiving two or more votes were Mohawk junior guard Kaiden Hammer (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.6 spg) and Wynford junior forward Caleb Rausch (10.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 64.4 percent shooting).

Last season’s All-DC-U team featured six seniors, while this year’s team had only three, with more sophomores — four of them — than any other grade level.