TIFFIN — The Tiffin Area Football Officials will be conducting a class to license individuals to officiate OHSAA football.

The class will begin in late July with registration needed as soon as possible. There is a shortage of officials at this time.

For more information, visit ww.ohsaa.org or contact Mike Reinhart at 419-937-3653 or Adam Schmucker at 567-230-0209.