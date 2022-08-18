William Gault

FOREST — William E. Gault, age 77, of Kirby, died Monday Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence.

A private graveside service will be held Friday.

He was born Sept. 16, 1944, in Kenton, to the late Delbert and Ruth (Grubbs) Gault. He married Sandra K. Rizor on June 14, 1964. She preceded him in death April 15, 2007.

Surviving are his children, William (Tammy) Gault, Kirby; Sheri (Jeff) Walter, Carey; and Tami Barnett, Harpster; grandchildren Ryan Opper, Alyssa Opper, Brianna Gault, Nicole Gault, Brittany Webb, Brooke Gault, Brandice Gault and Kayla Gault; great-grandchildren Isabella, Riley, Annorah, Scarlet, Theo, Alaysia and Noah; brothers Pete (Janet) Gault, Delbert Jr. Gault, Bert (Joy) Gault, Rick (Sue) Gault and Steve Gault; and a sister, Roberta (Stanley) Seabert.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Hoy; brothers Kenny, James and Justin Gault; and sisters Kathy Searls and Ethel Thompson.

Mr. Gault had been employed by the former Wyandot Vault Co., Upper Sandusky, Guardian Industries, Upper Sandusky, and retired from Cooper Rubber, Findlay.

He was a member of Wharton Church of God.

Mr. Gault served on Kirby Village Council for many years and was a member of Cooper Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching cartoons and making beef jerky.

