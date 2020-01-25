Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















DELAWARE — William “Bill” LeRoy Everhart, 88, of Delaware, passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Country Club Retirement Center in Delaware, with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1931, in Upper Sandusky, to the late William E. Everhart and Elsie Lucille (Sweigard) Everhart.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 51 years, Karen Elizabeth (Ruggles); sons, William Michael “Mike” (Debbie Furlong) Everhart, Jacksonville, Florida; Richard “Scott” (Darbie Wilson) Everhart, Dublin; and Douglas Jeffrey “Doug” (Sarah Kramer) Everhart, Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Kathryn “Katie” Rodgers, Michael (Jennifer) Rodgers, Chaz Joseph Weisenstein, Preston Wilson Everhart, Dawson Richard Everhart, Emma Morgan Everhart and Grant William Everhart; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Rodgers.

He graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1949, and completed an undergraduate degree at Heidelberg University, Tiffin, before receiving his master’s degree from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. Bill also proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was awarded two bronze stars.

Bill served as a music teacher and band director at Mohawk Schools in Sycamore, Arlington Schools in Hardin County and Western Reserve Schools in Huron County, before moving to Delaware in 1971. Once moved to Delaware, he served in the same capacity for Buckeye Valley and later Delaware Hayes High School.

A devoted and faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bill also was a member of Elks Lodge No. 83 in Upper Sandusky and directed the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band.

He enjoyed golfing with former Elks league members and spending time with his family. He also loved watching his kids and grandkids sporting activities.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive (formerly 1510 W. William St.), Delaware. A service celebrating Bill’s life is 2 p.m. Thursday at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 W. Lincoln Ave., Delaware, with the Rev. Philip Wilden officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Delaware County Veterans Association and members of the U.S. Army.

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Buckeye Valley Alumni Band. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is honored to serve this veteran and his family.

To share a fond memory of Bill or to offer condolence to his family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.