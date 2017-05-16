Home Obituaries Wayne Scheffler

May 16, 2017
age 83, Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — Wayne Edwin Scheffler died Sunday, May 14, 2017. He was 83.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at Good Hope Lutheran Sanctuary, with the Rev. Renee Ahorn officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Good Hope Steeple or Organ Fund.

Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus, is in charge of arrangements.

