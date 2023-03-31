Vivian Lamb

FOREST — Vivian R. Lamb, age 93, of Forest, died March 29, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral services are noon Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home with her grandson, Phillip Riegle, officiating. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

